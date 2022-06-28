Rowe (back) is expected to be relegated to a depth role during the 2022 campaign, Mike Masala of USA Today reports.

Rowe took a back seat to starting safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones down the stretch of the 2021 season, and Masala now reports that he could even be a trade candidate for Miami. Of course, Rowe's versatility at both safety and cornerback makes him a valuable depth asset, but dealing the 29-year-old to another franchise would also help significantly in freeing up cap space. If traded, the Dolphins would save roughly $4.6 million with just $525,000 in dead money.