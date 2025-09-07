Dolphins' James Daniels: Exits with pec issue Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 1 game against Indianapolis due to a pectoral injury.
Daniels departed in the first quarter and was subsequently deemed questionable to return. Kion Smith has entered the game at right guard in Daniels' stead.
