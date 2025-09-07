Dolphins' James Daniels: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (pectoral) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Colts, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Daniels suffered a pectoral injury in the first quarter, which is severe enough for him to not return Sunday. Kion Smith will serve as the Dolphins' right guard for the rest of the game due to Daniels' injury.
