Head coach Mike McDaniel relayed Monday that Daniels still needs "several weeks" to return from a pectoral injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Daniels was placed on injured reserve following the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Colts due to a pectoral injury. He has been sidelined for the four games required when placed on IR, but the 2018 second-rounder has a long way to go before being cleared to return. Cole Strange has started at right guard in each of Miami's last two games and should continue to do so for as long as Daniels is out of action.