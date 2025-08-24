Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Expected back by Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday that Sanders (undisclosed) is expected to be fine for Miami's Week 1 game against the Colts on Sept. 7, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Sanders didn't kick for Miami in its preseason finale Saturday, though McDaniel didn't specify what is plaguing the kicker. Sanders made 37 of 41 field-goal tries, including 12 of 14 from 50-plus yards, across 17 regular-season games last season. He also converted 26 of 28 extra-point attempts.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Converts career-high 37 FGs in 2024•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Perfect in win over Cleveland•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Scores 17 points in Week 16 win•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Fairly accurate in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Nearly perfect in OT win•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Converts lone field-goal try•