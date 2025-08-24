Coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday that Sanders (undisclosed) is expected to be fine for Miami's Week 1 game against the Colts on Sept. 7, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders didn't kick for Miami in its preseason finale Saturday, though McDaniel didn't specify what is plaguing the kicker. Sanders made 37 of 41 field-goal tries, including 12 of 14 from 50-plus yards, across 17 regular-season games last season. He also converted 26 of 28 extra-point attempts.