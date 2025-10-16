Dolphins special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said Thursday that he's uncertain if Sanders (hip) is close to returning to action or if the kicker will be activated from injured reserve this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

After sustaining a hip injury late in the preseason, Sanders was placed on IR with a designation for return. According to Jackson, Sanders' original recovery timeline was expected to range from 4-to-5 weeks, but because he's now about six weeks removed from suffering the injury and not yet praccticing, the veteran kicker may have experienced some sort of setback along the way. The Dolphins don't appear eager to rush Sanders back to the field, especially with Riley Patterson having filled in admirably in his stead through the first six weeks of the season. One of the few bright spots for the 1-5 Dolphins, Patterson has gone 15-for-15 on extra-point attempts and 7-for-8 on field-goal tries, with his lone miss coming from 57 yards out in this past Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.