Sanders converted both of his field-goal tries and three of five extra-point attempts during Sunday's 37-19 win over the Browns.

Sanders has missed just three extra-point tries this season, though Miami wasn't hindered by the failed kicks during Sunday's blowout win. After the team returns from a bye week, Sanders will get a chance to capitalize against a poor Texans defense Week 12, in what could be a high-scoring affair for the Dolphins.