Coach Mike McDaniel indicated that Waddle, who is dealing with an apparent shoulder injury, may be limited at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will confirm the nature of Waddle's injury issue as well as clarify his official practice participation level. Though the wideout's status is worth monitoring in the coming days, Furones relays that McDaniel suggested that he's optimistic Waddle will be able to play Sunday night against the Steelers.