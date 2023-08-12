Coach Mike McDaniel said after Friday's 19-3 preseason loss to the Falcons that Waddle is "fine" following a midsection injury he suffered earlier this week, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Waddle left Wednesday's joint practice with Atlanta due to a health concern that McDaniel now has clarified. It's thus no surprise that Miami held out Waddle along with fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill in its exhibition opener. The team likely will exercise caution with Waddle with the aim to get him some preseason action in one of its two final games before Week 1.