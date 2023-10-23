Waddle (back) is questionable to return to Sunday night's matchup with the Eagles.
Waddle went down with a back injury in the second quarter and it's unclear if the wide receiver will be back. He reeled in two catches for 24 yards before leaving the game. In his absence, Braxton Berrios and Cedrick Wilson will be amongst those that see an increase in workload on Miami's offense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Scores again•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Finds end zone in win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Four catches in return to action•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Exits concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: In line to practice fully•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Still in concussion protocol•