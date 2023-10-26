Waddle (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle has had his reps capped in both of the Dolphins' first two Week 8 practices, but if he's able to upgrade to full activity Friday, he should head into Sunday's game against the Patriots without an injury designation. Since missing the Dolphins' Week 3 win over Denver while recovering from a concussion, Waddle has suited up in each of Miami's last four games and is averaging 5.5 catches for 48.8 yards on 7.5 targets during that stretch.