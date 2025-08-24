Waddle recorded one catch on one target for eight yards in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Waddle played along with most of Miami's healthy starting offensive unit and was on the field for three possessions. He hade his lone catch on the final drive on a pass delivered by Tua Tagovailoa, and Waddle will now turn his focus toward a Week 1 matchup against the Colts.