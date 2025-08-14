Waddle is taking part in team drills at Thursday's joint practice with the Lions, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Waddle returned to practice Wednesday, also a joint session with the Detroit, though coach Mike McDaniel said his rep count was limited, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. While Waddle's overall workload may still be being managed Thursday, he essentially appears back to full health after having been banged-up during a collision with a Bears defender in last week's joint practices. If McDaniel opts to play the starters during Saturday's exhibition matchup against the Lions, it doesn't appear injuries would prevent Waddle from suiting up.