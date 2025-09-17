Wright (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Wright will make his regular-season debut versus Buffalo on Thursday, joining Ollie Gordon as a depth backfield option behind starter De'Von Achane. Through two weeks this season Achane has maintained a dominant workload out of the backfield, though his production has mostly come through the air with Miami's defense having surrendered early leads and limited the team's ability to lean on the run. If the Dolphins face a similar game script versus the Bills consistent rushing opportunities will again be hard to come by, potentially leaving few reserve carries available to Wright and Gordon.