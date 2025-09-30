Wright did not play any snaps during Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets.

Wright hasn't logged a single snap on offense or special teams in the two regular-season games he's been active for since returning from his knee injury, leaving backup duties to Ollie Gordon behind starter De'Von Achane. The second-year pro will work to get more involved as the No. 3 back in Week 5 versus the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 5, but at this stage it's difficult to envision a path for Wright to attain notable fantasy value in Miami's backfield.