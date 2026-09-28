Head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that he considers Wright (stinger/foot) to be "day-to-day," Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wright's health is notable considering the Dolphins lost No. 1 RB De'Von Achane to a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Having said that, Hafley also called Wright "day-to-day" last Monday after he emerged from Week 2 at San Francisco with a stinger and foot injury, which didn't allow him to play Week 3. Wright likely will need to get through this week without a DNP to put himself in the running to help cover for the absent Achane. Currently, Ollie Gordon is the only healthy RB on Miami's active roster.

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