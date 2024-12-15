Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

After he was inactive for a stretch of seven straight games from Weeks 5 through 12, Wilson had suited up for both of Miami's last two contests. He played just five snaps on offense between those two games, carrying one time for four yards and gaining seven yards on his lone reception. With Raheem Mostert (hip) back in action this Sunday after a one-game absence, Wilson will return to the inactive list while the Dolphins opt to have only three running backs dress for the Week 15 game.