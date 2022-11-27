Wilson rushed 13 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and secured one of three targets for 13 yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Wilson was lined up for what was an absolute slam dunk of a matchup on paper, but he encountered a feisty Texans front keyed on slowing him down on most of his carries. The trade-deadline acquisition did salvage his day from a fantasy perspective with a three-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, and after an incident where his legs appeared to lock up from cramping early in the second half, Wilson was able to reenter the game. The veteran back has now scored in consecutive games heading into a Week 13 road showdown against his old 49ers teammates.