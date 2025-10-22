Britt played one defensive snap and 23 special teams snaps during Sunday's 31-6 loss at Cleveland.

When Tyrel Dodson sat out with a concussion in Week 6, Britt filled in and ultimately led Miami in tackles. But with Dodson healthy and available again in Week 7, Dodson was all but completely phased out of the Dolphins' defensive gameplan. He doesn't figure to play a significant role at linebacker unless one of Jordyn Brooks or Dodson is out of the picture.