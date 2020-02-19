Play

Roberts (shoulder) signed a contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Roberts appears back to full health after having undergone shoulder surgery last August, and he'll now get a chance to compete for a role in Miami. The 25-year-old flashed at times during his first two seasons with Detroit, scoring three times in 2018 despite hauling in just eight catches, but a lack of consistency led to his ultimately being waived by the team following a failed trade to New England.

