Roberts was waived by the Packers due to a failed physical, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This marks the second time in a week that Roberts has failed a physical. It's not clear what concern teams are having with the tight end, but we'd guess it has something to do with the shoulder injury that landed Roberts on injured reserve last December. While Roberts should again command some interest on the open market when healthy, it could be some time before that happens.

