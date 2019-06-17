Packers' Michael Roberts: Claimed by Green Bay
The Packers claimed Roberts off waivers Monday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
The Lions tried trading Roberts to the Patriots last week for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, but the transaction fell through due to unspecified reasons and the Lions ultimately waived the tight end before the weekend. Now with the Packers, Roberts finds himself within another crowded depth chart topped by Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and third-round rookie Jace Sternberger. Roberts will likely need to string together an impressive training camp and preseason in order to crack the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1. In 23 games for Detroit over the past two seasons, Roberts caught 13 of 27 targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Cleveland Browns
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Baltimore Ravens
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: New York Jets
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...