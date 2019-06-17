The Packers claimed Roberts off waivers Monday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

The Lions tried trading Roberts to the Patriots last week for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, but the transaction fell through due to unspecified reasons and the Lions ultimately waived the tight end before the weekend. Now with the Packers, Roberts finds himself within another crowded depth chart topped by Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and third-round rookie Jace Sternberger. Roberts will likely need to string together an impressive training camp and preseason in order to crack the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1. In 23 games for Detroit over the past two seasons, Roberts caught 13 of 27 targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

More News
Our Latest Stories