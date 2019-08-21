Roberts is recovering from reconstructive shoulder surgery, Erik of The Lions Wire reports.

Roberts failed multiple physicals this offseason, which ultimately resulted in him undergoing surgery to resolve the issue. The 25-year-old spent his first two seasons in Detroit before getting waived following a failed trade to the Patriots. He was then claimed and again waived by the Packers following another failed physical. He is now focusing on his recovery from surgery before looking for another opportunity.

