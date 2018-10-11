Coach Adam Gase said Thursday that Gesicki "has made a lot of strides" in his blocking since the season began, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Gesicki's credentials as a pass catcher were never in much dispute after he was one of the FBS' most productive receiving tight ends during his college career at Penn State, but his less refined blocking skills prevented him from securing a starting role heading into his inaugural campaign. The rookie was thrust into a more pronounced role over the last two weeks, however, while A.J. Derby (foot) was sidelined, as Gesicki logged 30-plus snaps in both contests. Derby could be ready to return Week 6 against the Bears, but Gase's comments about Gesicki's blocking offer hope that the latter may retain the edge in tight-end snaps.