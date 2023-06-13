White has struggled during spring practices and will still need to compete with Skylar Thompson for the second spot on the depth chart, according to Daniel Oyefusi of The Miami Herald reports.

A two-year, $8 million contract makes White the favorite for Miami's backup QB job, but it apparently isn't a sure thing. The catch here is that White is new to coach Mike McDaniel's system, while Thompson had all of last year to learn it. White still has training camp and the preseason ahead of him to prove he's the best option for Miami under center in the event of a Tua Tagovailoa injury.