Gaskin may have fallen as low as No.3 on Miami's running back depth chart, with the team having signed Raheem Mostert (knee) on Wednesday and Chase Edmonds earlier in free agency, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

One of new coach Mike McDaniel's top tasks in Miami is revitalizing the ground game, and he wasted no time in bringing in two experienced and reliable tailbacks. Mostert has already proven an ability to post prolific numbers under McDaniel's scheme, though he is recovering from a serious knee injury, while Edmonds emerged as one of the more effective change-of-pace compliments in the league during his Arizona tenure. Gaskin, meanwhile, posted a career-high 612 rushing yards last season but saw Duke Johnson overtake him for the No. 1 gig down the stretch. If Mostert is fully healthy Week 1, it seems more than possible that Gaskin will only operate in a depth role.