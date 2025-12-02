Gordon rushed three times for 10 yards during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Saints.

Gordon logged the same number of carries as usual No. 2 running back Jaylen Wright, who managed 16 yards on the ground. Both remain in clear reserve roles behind starter De'Von Achane, who had 22 carries for a whopping 134 yards and one score, but Gordon may be facing actual competition for Wright as the clear No. 2 back in Miami heading into a Week 14 divisional matchup against the Jets.