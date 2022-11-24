Mostert (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Back-to-back DNP's cloud Mostert's status for Sunday's game against the Texans, but a return to practice Friday in any capacity would give the running back a chance to suit up this weekend. If Mostert is out or limited versus Houston, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin would be candidates to see added backfield work in Week 12 behind Jeff Wilson.
More News
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Retains solid role in win•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Records 80 all-purpose yards in win•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: No designation for Week 8•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Logs limited practice Thursday•