Patterson was elevated from the Dolphins' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The 29-year-old didn't attempt a kick in the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Colts while filling in for the injured Jason Sanders (hip), but it now appears he'll have another opportunity to score a Week 2 matchup against the Patriots. Patterson appeared in five games for the Falcons, Browns, and Jets in 2024, converting on all 16 of his extra-point attempts.