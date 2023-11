Jones will not require surgery, but "it will take a little bit of time" for him to return from the knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones could benefit from the team's Week 10 bye, but it's unclear how likely he could return for Week 11 against the Raiders. Liam Eichenberg stepped in for the 24-year Sunday, and wouldl likely do so again if Jones does miss any time.