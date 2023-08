Jones sustained a sprained MCL during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks but isn't expected to undergo surgery, Josh Moser of WSVN reports.

Jones was competing for a starting job on the Dolphins' offensive line during training camp and the preseason. However, he'll likely be forced to miss the start of the regular season after receiving his diagnosis. Robert Hunt will likely serve as Miami's starting right guard to begin the 2023 campaign.