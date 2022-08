Hill was held out of Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas as a precaution, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hill's went through pregame workouts and wasn't listed among the players not expected to play, but when he came back out to the field at game time he didn't have pads on under his uniform. With Jaylen Waddle (leg) also out, Miami started Cedrick Wilson and Trent Sherfield at wide receiver, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.