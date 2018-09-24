Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Snags two interceptions Sunday
Howard recorded a tackle and three passes defensed, including two interceptions in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Howard's two interceptions give him three in the past two weeks, nearly equaling his total from all of last year (four). He'll have his work cut out for him next week as the Dolphins take on Tom Brady and the Patriots.
