Brown recorded six catches on eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

Brown made his presence known early in the game when he made an impressive 45-yard grab for a touchdown to kick off the second quarter. He also chipped in some additional production, highlighted by a 22-yard reception just before halftime to set up a field goal. The effort capped Brown's first season in Philadelphia, during which he posted a career-best 88 receptions and 1,496 yards across 17 regular-season games.