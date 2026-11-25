Brown (hamstring) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Brown didn't take any reps during the two bonus practices the Patriots held Monday and Tuesday, so it comes as little surprise that he was absent from the team's first official practice of Week 12. Head coach Mike Vrabel has already acknowledged that Brown isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Chargers, but the Patriots will likely wait until after Friday's practice before officially ruling the receiver out for that contest.