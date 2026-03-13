The Eagles have discussed trading Brown in recent weeks, including dialogue with the Rams before they traded for CB Trent McDuffie, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that Los Angeles remains interested, though negotiations slowed down after the McDuffie acquisition. New England is mentioned most often in trade rumors, even after reaching a four-year agreement with WR Romeo Doubs. The Eagles, meanwhile, don't seem to be in any rush, which makes sense given that any deal completed June 1 (or later) would have the dead-cap charge split between 2026 and 2027 (rather than taking the entire $43.4 million hit this year). One or two suitors may lose interest between now and then, especially after the NFL Draft, but there will always be some market for a player with six 1,000-yard seasons through seven years in the NFL. If the Eagles aren't happy with offers, they may instead try to sell Brown on the idea of an improved passing game under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.