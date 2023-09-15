Brown secured four of six targets for 29 yards in the Eagles' 34-28 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Brown tied DeVonta Smith for second in receptions but was a distant runner-up to his fellow star wideout in receiving yardage. The big-bodied wideout's uninspiring line was partly the result of Jalen Hurts' modest 23 pass attempts and D'Andre Swift's standout 175-yard tally, however, and he'll remain a candidate for his first breakout of the season in a Week 3 road battle against the Buccaneers on Monday night, Sept. 25.