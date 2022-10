The Eagles elevated Dicker on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

As expected, Dicker will operate as the Eagles' placekicker for Week 5 after Jake Elliott (ankle) was ruled out. Dicker, an undrafted rookie out of Texas, has yet to attempt a kick in the NFL, but he did make 75.9 percent of his field goals and 98.1 percent of his PATs across four collegiate campaigns.