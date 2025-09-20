Eagles' Cameron Latu: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles elevated Latu from the practice squad Saturday ahead of their matchup versus the Rams on Sunday.
Latu will be elevated for the second straight week, although he likely won't see much playing time on offense as Dallas Goedert (knee) is set to return from his one-game absence. Latu could also see playing time on special teams and will be eligible to be elevated just two more times this season following Sunday's matchup.