Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Returning to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedert (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Goedert missed Sunday's win over the Chiefs, 10 days after suffering a knee sprain in the Eagles' regular-season opener. Now nearly two weeks removed from the injury, Goedert apparently is making a bid to play this Sunday against the Rams
