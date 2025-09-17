default-cbs-image
Goedert (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Goedert missed Sunday's win over the Chiefs, 10 days after suffering a knee sprain in the Eagles' regular-season opener. Now nearly two weeks removed from the injury, Goedert apparently is making a bid to play this Sunday against the Rams

