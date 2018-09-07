Carter caught his only target for 10 yards in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Falcons.

From a long-shot to make the team to its third receiver, Carter saw 53 snaps, just 15 fewer than Nelson Agholor and significantly more than Shelton Gibson and Markus Wheaton who saw just six combined with nary a target among them. Of course, Agholor, Zach Ertz and Darren Sproles hogged 27 of Nick Foles' 35 passing attempts in the game, which means the 25-year-old's ceiling continues to be limited. He'll possibly have a few more weeks to carve out a permanent role for himself while Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) nurses himself back to health.