Jackson (abdomen) is expected to be reinstated from injured reserve in the event the Eagles advance to the divisional round of the postseason, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Despite winning a head-to-head matchup with Dallas on Sunday to take a one-game lead in the NFC East standings, the Eagles will still need to defeat the Giants in Week 17 or have the Cowboys lose to the Redskins before securing a playoff spot. If the Eagles can punch their ticket to the postseason and win a home matchup in the wild-card round, their depleted receiving corps could get a much-needed addition in Jackson, who is reportedly progressing well in his recovery from the abdominal surgery he required in early November. As McManus notes, Jackson's speed was recently clocked at 19 miles per hour during his rehab, signaling that he should be capable of filling his role as the Eagles' top downfield threat. Even if Philadelphia is eliminated before Jackson is first eligible to return from IR in the second round of the postseason, the 33-year-old looks like he'll at least head into the offseason at or near full strength.