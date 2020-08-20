Jackson appears to be at full health so far in training camp, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jackson missed most of the 2019 season due to a sports hernia that eventually required surgery, but he can be seen in videos Zangaro shares blowing by three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. The 33-year-old has apparently not lost a step despite the long layoff. He can be quite productive when on the field, as evidenced by his eight-catch, 154-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1 of last year; however, his main concern is staying healthy.