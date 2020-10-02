Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in San Francisco.
Both Jackson and Alshon Jeffery (foot) won't suit up, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is doubtful, so Greg Ward and John Hightower are the only healthy wide receivers on the Eagles' active roster. Look for the team to elevate a few of Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green for Week 4.
