Smith finished with four receptions on seven targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 10-7 win over Green Bay.

In a game that featured three points scored through three quarters, Smith finally broke the silence with a 34-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth. Fellow star wideout A.J. Brown (hamstring) returned to action after fully healing over the bye week, but his 2-13-0 receiving line didn't affect Smith's hot streak. The latter is averaging 6.2 receptions and 99.8 yards over his last five appearances for the Eagles. Smith is looking like a WR1 heading into another primetime matchup in Week 11 when Philadelphia hosts Detroit.