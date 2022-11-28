Smith caught four of nine targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Packers.

Smith led the Eagles in receiving for the second week in a row while the rushing attack continued to carry the team to its 10th win. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't taken the big step forward in his sophomore campaign that many had hoped, but he is still producing at levels close to his strong rookie debut. Look for Smith to see his usual healthy share of targets against Tennessee in clash of conference contenders Sunday.