Smith is practicing again Thursday and hasn't had any setbacks with the groin injury that limited him last week, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Smith returned to practice Thursday after missing the Eagles' preseason opener. He's seemingly on track for an appearance against the Browns this Sunday, though it hasn't been confirmed one way or the other and likely depends on the team's plan for starters in general.
