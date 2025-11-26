Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Not practicing Wednesday
Smith (shoulder/chest/illness) did not practice Wednesday.
Smith was also listed as a non-participant at Tuesday's walkthrough practice while managing a trio of injuries. With a short window of preparation ahead of Friday's matchup against the Bears, it's possible the Eagles are simply taking a cautious approach to Smith's rep count, but he'll likely need to resume practicing in at least a limited fashion Thursday in order to be cleared to play Friday. If Smith is ultimately unable to play Week 13, tight end Dallas Goedert and No. 3 receiver Jahan Dotson will be the biggest beneficiaries of increased pass-catching opportunities.
