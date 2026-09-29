Smith secured six of eight targets for 65 yards in the Eagles' 27-7 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Smith led the Eagles across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets on a night when Jalen Hurts passed for just 153 yards. All three of the speedy wideout's totals also qualified as his second highest of the first three games of the season. Smith appears to be adjusting well to new coordinator Sean Mannion's offense despite the Eagles' collective performance on that side of the ball leaving plenty to be desired, and he'll take a robust 19-235-1 line on 27 targets into a Week 4 home showdown against the Rams on Sunday.