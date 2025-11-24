Smith recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.

Smith led the Eagles in targets and also matched his season high. His longest catch of the day went for 41 yards, which came on an impressive catch deep down the right sideline as he was forced to adjust to an underthrown ball. Smith had a needed bounceback performance after struggling in Week 11, and he now has at least 65 receiving yards in four of his last five games while serving as Philadelphia's most consistent pass catcher.