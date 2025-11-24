Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Six catches in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.
Smith led the Eagles in targets and also matched his season high. His longest catch of the day went for 41 yards, which came on an impressive catch deep down the right sideline as he was forced to adjust to an underthrown ball. Smith had a needed bounceback performance after struggling in Week 11, and he now has at least 65 receiving yards in four of his last five games while serving as Philadelphia's most consistent pass catcher.
More News
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Forgettable performance on SNF•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Game-high 69 yards plus TD•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Leading receiver in romp•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Career-best yardage in win•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Four catches in Week 6 loss•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Stellar numbers in tough matchup•